Deputies say Evadale man shot, killed his cousin after disturbance

EVADALE - An Evadale man is in jail after allegedly shooting and killing his cousin following a disturbance.

William West was arrested by Jasper County Sheriff's Deputies and is currently in the Jasper County jail awaiting arraignment according to jailers.

Jasper County deputies were originally called to William West's residence in Evadale, near the intersection of U.S. 96 and FM 105, Monday afternoon after he reported that someone was dumping trash in his front yard according to a release from the sheriff's office.

Before deputies arrived William West called 911 and told dispatchers he had shot his cousin, Ryan West, inside of his home according to the release.

When deputies arrived at William West's residence they found Ryan West in the front yard suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest the release said.

Deputies and first responders and EMS attempted to save Ryan West but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies discovered during their investigation that a disturbance between the two cousins occurred inside William West's home.

The incident remains under investigation.





