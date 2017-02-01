KBMT
Deputies confirm stabbing off of 1122 in Silsbee

Sheri Aldrich, KBMT 9:05 PM. CST February 01, 2017

HARDIN COUNTY - Hardin County Sheriff's office confirms that a stabbing has occurred at 7900 block of Louise Lane, off of FM 1122 in Silsbee. 

A 32-year-old male has been stabbed. He has been transported to a Beaumont hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

The man was stabbed inside the home and the suspect has fled on foot. Deputies are looking for the suspect at this time. 

 

 

