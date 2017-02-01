Deputies confirm stabbing off of 1122 in Silsbee

HARDIN COUNTY - Hardin County Sheriff's office confirms that a stabbing has occurred at 7900 block of Louise Lane, off of FM 1122 in Silsbee.

A 32-year-old male has been stabbed. He has been transported to a Beaumont hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The man was stabbed inside the home and the suspect has fled on foot. Deputies are looking for the suspect at this time.

