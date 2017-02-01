KBMT
Police confirm stabbing at 1122 in Hardin County

Sheri Aldrich, KBMT 8:46 PM. CST February 01, 2017

HARDIN COUNTY - Hardin County Sheriff's office confirms that a stabbing has occurred at FM 1122 in Hardin County. Deputies are staging at this time. 

One man has been injured. We have a crew on their way. More details to come. 

