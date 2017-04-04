Deputies charge Sulphur woman saying she filed false rape report, slugged ER worker in face

Amber Richard Photo/Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office

LAKE CHARLES - A Sulphur woman has been charged with filing a false rape report along with slugging an emergency room worker in the face.

Amber R. Richard, 26, was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on Monday, April 3, 2017, on battery of emergency room personnel and filing false public records charges stemming from an incident in February 2017 according to a release from the Calcasieu Parsih Sheriff's Office.

Richard bonded out of jail later the same day on a $3,500 bond the release said.

Deputies responded to a local casino on February 17 for a report of "suspicious circumstances" and spoke to Richard when they arrived the release said.

Richard told deputies that she had been raped by a man she met at the bar and was then transported to the hospital according to the hospital according to the release.

While in the emergency room Richard became combative and punched an ER worker in the jaw with a closed fist the release said.

After detectives were able to watch surveillance video from the casino they questioned Richard and she told them that she had not been raped and had filed the false rape complaint while she was intoxicated according to the release.

Detective Michelle Robinson, of the sheriff's office, is the lead investigator on the case.

© 2017 KBMT-TV