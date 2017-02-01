Dentist stress importance of oral health after tooth infection kills Calif. man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) -- What first seemed like a simple tooth ache took the life of a young dad in California. The story had THV11 viewers asking how something like this could happen.

At 26 years old, Vadim Kondratyuk went to the dentist with a bad toothache. The dentist gave him antibiotics, making him feel better until his mouth started to swell up. He had trouble breathing as the infection progressed and spread to the rest of his body, eventually taking his life.

“A lot of people just believe it’s a toothache, it’ll go away, they really try to downplay it," said Dr. Niki Carter, Director of the Oral Health Clinic at UAMS who explains that a toothache turning fatal, while surprising, isn't unheard of. “We see infections daily."

Those infections untreated, can only start to spread.

“We have patients all the time that go to the hospital and are admitted because they get a cellulites, the infection gets very life threatening when its start to swell, it cuts off their air supply," said Carter.

She reminds patients that the body is connected and taking care of your oral health is crucial.

“It’s just like any infection and people don’t realize the importance of the oral health affecting the rest of the body. They don’t realize something as minor as a toothache can actually cause things like diabetes, cardiovascular problems, it can spread everywhere. The teeth are connected to the body," said Dr. Ashley McMillan, Assistant Director of the Oral Health Clinic at UAMS.

Prevention is key and the quicker a problem is identified, the sooner it can be taken care of.

“Those regular six month hygiene checkups, we establish that protocol for a reason and it’s to keep an eye on these things,” said McMillin.

"Go with your gut, if you know something is hurting there's got to be a reason. You don’t want to just take Tylenol or any medication and hope it will go away," said Carter.

These dentists remind us that while antibiotics can help the pain from an infection, it's not a cure. If a toothache is severe, visit a dentist as soon as possible.

