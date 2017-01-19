Delta Downs unveils $45 million expansion of new hotel tower and amenities

VINTON - A Liberty family says that the hospitality at Delta Downs is why they keep coming back. The owners feel that they want to invest back into the community with this expansion.

For Linda Bardl and her husband Ardell, their goal every month when they visit delta downs is simple.

"We're wanting to win some big money and I think the more we come, the better our chances are, and we just enjoy it," Bardl said.

And Bill Boyd wants to bring that joy to more guests.

Today they unveiled their $45 million expansion of a new hotel tower with over 160 rooms, a new fitness center and new carpet in the gambling room.

Boyd believes that adapting to the customer's desires has contributed to their success the last 16 years.

"I think our reputation in the industry is that we take better care of our customers than anyone else in the industry. And that's been very positive for us and for the customers because we treat them like family," Boyd said.

That’s what keeps people like Linda coming back.

"We're excited to see the new changes and I've noticed some of them as we're coming in and you know I like the different things I've noticed."

The casino also renovated its original hotel tower. This is the casino’s fifth expansion in its 16-year history.

(© 2017 KBMT)