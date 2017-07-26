Defendant told police he was not drinking before collision that killed two

Video played in Travis Collins trial 7/26/2017 (Photo/J. Masse)

ORANGE - Family members and friends of Riley and Emily Portie listened intently Wednesday morning as prosecutors played a video of the man police say killed the couple as he drove drunk and slammed into their motorcycle in 2015.

Travis O’Brian Collins, 30, pleaded guilty to two counts of intoxication manslaughter. Jury members this week will decide his punishment. He faces up to 20 years in prison on each charge.

Jurors listened above the sound of portable fans that were brought in because the air conditioner was not working. An officer in the video is heard asking Collins if he drank alcohol. “I wasn’t even intoxicated,” Collins responded.

In the recording Collins said he was at a crawfish boil before the accident and again denied drinking alcohol. He said his mind went blank at the accident site. “I know me, and I don’t do those sort of things,” he said.

Collins later admitted to having one beer.

The officer in the recorded video told Collins that an alcohol container was found in his truck. Later in the same interview Collins told the officer he was at church before the accident, not a crawfish boil.

Once the video was done, prosecutors continued calling witnesses to the stand.

Donald Dean Nance, a retired police officer, specialized in analyzing crash scenes. He testified that data from Collins’ Dodge Truck shows that it was going 98 miles per hour just seconds before the collision.

This is a developing story. Jacque Masse is in the courtroom and is tweeting testimony.

