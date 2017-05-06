Deadly crash shut down interstate for several hours Saturday morning

ORANGE COUNTY - Interstate 10 in Orange was shut down for a few hours overnight following a deadly crash.

The Department of Public Safety reports that just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday, a pickup truck being driven by Bryan Ray Camacho, 28, of Hamshire rear-ended a stopped semi-trailer being driven by Clifford William, 58, of Mississippi.

William was stopped in the inside lane of I-10 east near MLK in Orange County due to traffic congestion, according to Troopers.

Camacho was pronounced dead at the scene.

The interstate reopened about five hours after the crash took place.

