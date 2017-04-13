Dayton woman identified as body found in abandoned Liberty County church

LIBERTY COUNTY - The identity of the badly decomposed body of a woman found in an abandoned Liberty County church has been identified.

Shiloh Hightower, 43, of Dayton, has been positively identified by a family member according to a news release from the Liberty County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.

The cause of Hightower's death is still unknown and deputies are awaiting autopsy results according to the release.

Her body was discovered in an abandoned church on FM 1008 in Kenefick in south Liberty County on April 5, 2017, the release said.

Hightower, who was a 1992 graduate of Dayton High School and had attended the Women's University in Dallas, worked briefly at the Crawfish Boil ion Dayton enjoyed cooking according to an obituary at Sterling Funeral Home in Dayton.

