Daybreak searches for SETX's best pizza

This is our first stop for PIZZA WEEK on 12 News Daybreak.

Lance Edwards, KBMT 7:15 AM. CST February 06, 2017

Which pizza place is yout favorite?

Brick Oven in Lumberton

Port Neches Pizza Inn

Crown Pizza in Beaumont

New York Pizza and Pasta

Viewers choice on Friday.

