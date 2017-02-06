Close Daybreak searches for SETX's best pizza This is our first stop for PIZZA WEEK on 12 News Daybreak. Lance Edwards, KBMT 7:15 AM. CST February 06, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Which pizza place is yout favorite?Brick Oven in LumbertonPort Neches Pizza InnCrown Pizza in BeaumontNew York Pizza and PastaViewers choice on Friday. (© 2017 KBMT) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Beaumont woman found dead beneath highway underpass Feb. 5, 2017, 10:27 a.m. Beaumont officer resigns months after reported… Feb. 5, 2017, 8:35 p.m. Jefferson County Justice of the Peace released from… Feb. 2, 2017, 8:08 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs