DA: Forensic audit says BISD bond funds poorly spent, district managed poorly

BEAUMONT - The forensic audit of the 2007 Beaumont Independent School District bond issue has been completed and the Jefferson County District Attorneys' Office has finished a review of the audit.

The report, conducted by the firm Weaver & Tidwell LLC, addressed the expenditure of bond money, insurance claims from Hurricanes Rita and Ike, FEMA disaster funds, and Texas Education Agency grants according to a release from the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office.

The bond issue funded repairs of existing infrastructure, and construction of new buildings, including a multipurpose sports venue.

A review of the 2700 page audit report, which is available to read on the BISD website, was made by the DA's office the release said.

According to the DA's office although auditors found that all funds subject to audit were spent on school district projects district funds were poorly spent.

The DA's office also said the audit mentioned that the district was poorly managed during the period audited and board oversight was poor even though concerns were voiced by two school board members.

While the district attorney's office has finished its review of the audit the DA's office says that inquiries into 'other matters' related to the district may still be pursued.

In a release about the audit report BISD said it would not comment on "matters that relate to possible legal action."

The district did note in the release that the report made several recommendations for the district to consider.

