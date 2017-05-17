Cycling for a good cause at Ride of Silence in Beaumont

BEAUMONT - Bicycle wheels rolling through the streets of Beaumont on Wednesday. The “Ride of Silence” dedicated to those who have lost their lives on the road doing what they love the most.

“It’s to bring attention to us that are on the road for motorists to give us room.” Said Tom Simon.

Simon is the owner of Kickstand Bike Shop on Phelan Blvd in Beaumont. The Ride of Silence is a free ride that asks its cyclists to ride no faster than 12 mph, wear helmets, follow the rules of the road and remain silent during the ride.

Last October, a 64-year-old man Beaumont man was killed while riding his bike on College Street.

Police say the man was struck by car. Rider T. Lynn Walden was also hit by a car while riding his bike in 2008.

Walden wants to remind drivers to share the road with cyclists.

“I think road safety is important for everybody to think about.” He said.

Kayla Abshire, who also pedaled for a good cause, told 12News she is constantly using her safety gadgets such as a bike light and mirror to aware drivers when she hits the road.

“We want to be able to honor those people who have been hit so we can make a change one day.” Said Abshire.

The Ride of Silence was a 10 mile ride in Beaumont’s west end.

