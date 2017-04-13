Current, former WO-S HS football players among four sought in relation to spring break beach brawl

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office is investigating the assault of Noah Frillou, 18, who was severely beaten at Crystal Beach on March 18, 2017, over spring break.

ORANGE - Two current and one former West-Orange Stark High School football players are among four men being sought as suspects in the Spring Break beating of an Orange County man

Warrants for felony aggravated assault have been issued for Morris Joseph, 18, Rufus Joseph, 18, Deionte Thompson, 20 and Daletredricc Wolfford, 21, according to Major Douglas Hudson of the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.

Morris Joseph and Rufus Joseph played for West-Orange-Stark this past year and Thompson played for the school through 2014.

Thompson is currently a red shirt freshman on the University of Alabama football team according to the team's online roster.

Thompson won the Willie Ray Smith award for 2014 and Morris Joseph was a finalist for the award in 2016.

The sheriff's office is investigating the assault of Noah Frillou, 18, who was severely beaten at Crystal Beach on March 18, 2017, over spring break.

Frillou was knocked unconscious after he tried to escape the fight that broke out on the beach.

He was picked up by family after he was hurt and then taken to Baptist hospital where doctors said he had several bones broken in his face including his nose and the area around his eye sockets.

Frillou also suffered a major concussion.

© 2017 KBMT-TV