A burglary suspect is facing a list of charges after a tip from Crimestoppers helped investigators make an arrest.

Deputies stopped a black Mitsubishi around 2:30 p.m. Monday because it matched the description of a vehicle involved in several Beaumont burglaries highlighted on Crimestoppers.

The driver, Forrest Mabry, 35, of Beaumont, was initially arrested for not having a drivers license and no proof of insurance. Deputies say Mabry had several items in full view that were possibly related to a string of burglaries. A search warrant was obtained for the vehicle and during the search, deputies found 15 grams of meth as well as other items believed to have been stolen in burglaries in Beaumont and areas in Jefferson County.

Mabry was booked into the Jefferson County Jail for traffic offenses as well as felony possession of a controlled substance (Meth). Additionally he was charged with retaliation for threatening bodily injury to the arresting deputy.

Mabry was already on bond for a felony possession of a controlled Substance (Meth) stemming from an arrest on Feb. 2.

According to a statement from Jefferson County Sheriff’s Captain Crystal Holmes, the investigation is ongoing and additional charges could be forthcoming.

© 2017 KBMT-TV