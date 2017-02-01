Crews work to remove submerged 18-wheeler from Toledo Bend Reservoir

Photo/TxDOT

SABINE COUNTY - Crews are working Wednesday to remove a submerged 18-wheeler from the Toledo Bend Reservoir following a wreck last week.

The truck ended up in the water after two 18 wheelers collided on the Louisiana side of the Highway 21 bridge over the reservoir on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 according to TXDot.

Sabine County Sheriff's Office chief deputy George Griffith told KTRE that the wreck happened at about 2:15 p.m. and that the driver of the truck that went into the water was rescued by a boater.

A witness told KTRE that the trailer of the truck was sticking up about four feet out of the water when the driver escaped and held onto the trailer until he was rescued by the boater.

The bridge was closed until almost 5 p.m. and drivers on both sides of the border were diverted north to U.S. 84 according to TxDOT.

A Louisiana State Police report said that the drivers of the trucks were Stanley Wingfield, of Hempstead,Ar, and Jimmy Swindle, of San Augustine, but did not mention which one was driving the truck that went into the water.

The report said that Wingfield was transported fro the scene with minor injuries.

