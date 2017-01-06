JEFFERSON COUNTY - UPDATE: ALL CLEAR GIVEN

Crews are on the scene of a pipeline leak in Jefferson County.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy, Marcus Mclellan tells 12News, the leak happened at the Hilcorp Pipeline on Old Sour Lake Road near Aggie Drive.

EDS3 is on the scene trying to determine the type of product that is leaking.

No shelter in place of evacuations have been called at this time. Crews are monitoring wind directions

