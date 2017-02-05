Crews battle flames after used rail ties ignite near downtown Beaumont

BEAUMONT - Drivers in downtown Beaumont Sunday morning had no trouble seeing light from a fire as a large pile of railroad ties was set ablaze.

The fire happened around 1 a.m. near the corner of Orange Avenue and Forsythe Street.

No injuries were reported, but traffic nearby was blocked and a train in the area had to stop until the scene was cleared.

Firefighters remained on the scene throughout the morning working on hot spots.

Investigators say the used rail ties were stacked 20 to 30 feet in the air. No structures were in danger of the flames.

Beaumont Fire Rescue Officials are still working to determine what might have caused the fire.

