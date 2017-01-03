Cowboys fans loading up on gear for the playoffs

The Dallas Cowboys store inside Parkdale Mall has been packed for the last month, with Christmas shoppers and playoff bound fanatics making sure the shelves stay empty.

Martin Hernandez, from the Greenspoint are in Houston, drove through thunderstorms just to grad the latest t-shirts from the store on Monday. Hernandez estimated that he spends $500-1,000 a year on Cowboys attire.

The Cowboys official store in Beaumont is the nearest location for any fan living in the Houston area. The two closest stores are in Arlington or San Antonio, unless you shop online.

Another family from Vidor told 12 News they frequently visit the store, buying all the latest shirts and hats the hit the shelves.

It's easy to say the top seeded Cowboys have fans going crazy during the games and between the games in the retail market.





