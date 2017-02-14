A Port Arthur couple wants to spread the message of true love after expressing it through 66 years of marriage.

The story of Dorothy and Arthur Champagne depicts the sweetest couple you'll meet this Valentine's day.

No matter where you see the Champagne's, they'll be hand in hand. Their favorite phrase with each other is "I love you."

Since he first spotted Dorothy, Arthur has been pushing in chairs, opening doors, and holding hands with his bride. The first time they dated, they took a walk on the beach. Every time their fingers lock, the feel the same about each other.

You know i love her and she loves me," said Arthur.

It's your all-American love story they met before the war in 1946; He served in the navy. When he returned, Art gave Dorothy her first kiss and on the same day he gave her a ring. "I said if he doesn't marry me I'll die. Yes it was a very good kiss believe me, I'd been waiting for it for a long time," said Dorothy.

They exchanged vows at St. Mary's Catholic Church at the corner of 6th Street and Augusta in Port Arthur. Six decades later, the old property is vacant, but if you look close, you can still see the foundation. He added, "No matter what religion you are the Lord is with you."

The couple goes to church every Sunday, now at St. Judes in Beaumont, just down the road from Calder Woods. They were previous members of St. Charles in Nederland in for sixty years.

Their advice to young couples is simple. "Tell your spouse that you love them every day and we do several times a day."

You never know when something horrible may happen to your partner. As Arthur explained his health scare fifteen years ago, his wife got a little choked up. "You know I was dead for like fifteen minutes and the doctor had to massage my heart to get it to going again," said Arthur.

That meant a few bumps in the road for Dorothy who stayed strong during. She wasn't about to give up after fifty strong years. "I had to feed him, I had to bathe him, everything, bring him where he had to go," she said.

You could say there's just too much love in Arthur's heart. Maybe it's because he was born on February 14, 1929.

Dorothy told 12 News that she always wanted four children, Arthur was pushing for five. They look back and laugh together saying it goes to show you, the good Lord has a great sense of humor. They ended up with nine.

So here's a Champagne toast to the number 88 for Art, 67 for their marriage, and an eternity of love.

