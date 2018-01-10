Couple escapes injury when pickup truck slams into their Beaumont home

BEAUMONT - A Beaumont couple escaped injury Tuesday night when a truck slammed into their home in the Avenues neighborhood of Beaumont.

Julie Durisseau told 12News that she and her fiance' were asleep in the back of the home in the 2600 block of Avenue C when they were awoken tio the house shaking and items falling on them.

The pair could not ge tto the front door but were able to escape the home through a back door according to Durisseau.

She told 12News that they were thankful to be safe and were glad their children weren't home at the time of the wreck.

Durisseau added that there had been several wrecks on the street and that there is a problem with drivers speeding through the neighborhood.

When the couple got outside they found that the river of the truck had gotten out of the truck and was lying on the side of the road.

The driver was transported to a local a hospital but his injuries are unknown at this time.

