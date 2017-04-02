Counsellors available at LCM elementary Monday after 7-year-old drowns at Houston hotel

LCM - Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District’s spokesperson confirms that a 7-year-old boy from Mauriceville died this weekend at a Houston hospital after being found in a pool at a Houston area hotel.

The young boy was playing in a baseball tournament in Houston.

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville family is broken hearted at the loss of one of our Mauriceville Elementary students. There will be additional counselors on campus for any children or staff who need to speak to them, stated Sherry Combs, Little Cypress-Mauriceville ISD’s spokesperson.

“The LCM family is focusing on helping the friends and family of the child and would appreciate prayers for those affected by this tragedy as they face the coming days” states Combs.

