Counsellors available at LCM elementary Monday after 7-year-old drowns at Houston hotel
Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District's spokesperson confirms that a 7-year-old boy from Mauriceville died this weekend at a Houston hospital after being found in a pool at a Houston area hotel.
KBMT 10:29 PM. CDT April 02, 2017
More Stories
-
Counsellors available at LCM elementary Monday after…Apr. 2, 2017, 10:01 p.m.
-
52nd Academy of Country Music Awards: Winners listApr. 2, 2017, 7:45 p.m.
-
Handler shares storm preparations ahead of Sunday…Apr. 2, 2017, 9:12 p.m.