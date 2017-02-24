Councilman remembers longtime Port Arthur pastor

PORT ARTHUR - The funeral of longtime Port Arthur Pastor Ransom Howard senior will take place on Saturday.

He preached at the Rock Island Baptist Church for thirteen and a half years and passed away last Saturday from pneumonia.

His close friend Councilman Raymond Scott said he used to write down the title and bible verses from Reverand Howard's sermons every Sunday.

“I’m glad I kept these here to help me remember the sermons and word he shared with me,” said Scott.

Councilman Raymond Scott said he has been friends with Howard Sr. for 9 years. He said he is glad he was able to keep his friend’s sermons so he could remember him.

“That’s a blessing that he left the word of god with me,” said Howard.

Scott said he can’t believe he won’t get to see his friend preach at church anymore.

"It’s just very difficult, I did not only lose my pastor but my friend," said Howard.

He said Reverend Howard Sr. has been with him for many milestones in his life. He gave him support when he became a councilman and also appointed him to the Economic Development Committee.

"He truly cared about helping people and making his community be better," said Scott.

Reverend Howard Sr. also tied the knot between him and his wife Debora after they evacuated to Dallas during Hurricane Ike.

"He went to Fort Worth and he married us and you know me, we got married the day before we were supposed to get married,” said Scott.

Howard Sr. is survived by his wife of 23 years, Rhonda Howard and their three children.

As Scott looked over his friends last few sermons, he said he knows he's in a better place.

"He will be missed, he will be truly missed but again as I said god knows best," said Scott.

A visitation will begin at the Rock Island church on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral at 11 p.m. in Port Arthur.

The church is located at 549 west 11th street in Port Arthur.

