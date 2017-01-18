Cooking accident severely damages Port Arthur home

PORT ARTHUR - According to Port Arthur fire chief Patrick Murphy, they received a call at 7:21 Wednesday evening about a house fire at the 2,000 block of 8th street in Port Arthur.

Port Arthur fire department arrived on scene to find the rear bedroom on fire. The accident was caused when the tenant of the rear bedroom was cooking and fell asleep.

Everyone was able to vacate the building safely and no one was injured. The rear bedroom was damaged by flames and the front bedroom was damaged by smoke and water.

