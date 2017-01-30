Cooking accident leaves living room severly damaged at the Hamlet Townhomes

BEAUMONT - Beaumont Fire Department received a call about a fire at the Hamlet Townhomes on Crow road at about 7:30 Monday evening.

When Beaumont fire arrived on scene, they found that the fire was caused by a cooking accident in one of the apartments.

When a resident was cooking, a small fire started on top of the stove. The resident panicked and put a blanket on top of it in hopes of putting out the fire.

The fire spread into the next room and Beaumont fire was able to contain the fire to the living room.

No one was hurt in the fire and the cleanup of the apartment will begin tomorrow. The resident is staying in a hotel while the cleanup is taking place.

(© 2017 KBMT)