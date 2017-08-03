Contract worker injured at Motiva Plant

PORT ARTHUR - A contract worker at Motiva in Port Arthur was injured earlier today and is currently receiving medical care according to a spokesperson for Motiva.

An investigation is currently underway. More details to come.

Motiva released the following statement:

The safety of our people and the community is at the core of our operations, said Greg Lucchesi, General Manager of the Port Arthur Refinery. The Motiva family is saddened by this event and we will never accept that injuries are a part of normal operations.

