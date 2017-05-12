Congratulations BISD Teachers of the Year

(lleft to right, Phyliss Clark, Nakisha Burns, Karen Nield)

BEAUMONT - Karen Nield of Taylor Career Center was named BISD Teacher of the Year for secondary schools and Phyliss Clark of Fletcher Elementary was named Teacher of the Year for BISD primary schools.

The 3rd Annual Beaumont ISD Teacher of the Year Gala was held Friday night at the MCM Elegante.

The event is designed to express the district's fill appreciation for great educators.

29 teachers were nominated for Teacher of the Year by their respective schools.

Congratulations to the overall winners and all of the nominees.

