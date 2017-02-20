ORANGE - On rainy days, the cats that normally live at this home on Thousand Oaks drive have no choice but to find cover outside.

Harry Doyle, who's lived a few houses down for two years, is concerned the animals are not getting the treatment they deserve.

“They look unkempt, they look like yard animals, not something you would have in a house. they don't look groomed by any means," Doyle said.

Other neighbors feel the cats create other problems by roaming around and defecating in yards.

One 12 News viewer who wishes to remain anonymous filed a complaint with the city's municipal court.

They tell us: “the cats are literally eating each other and it's a concern for them. It's out of control and the unhealthy conditions of the home have to be in consideration,” The viewer said.

“I would just like to see the cats in a good home so they can be cared for properly. The little dogs are at risk with so many cats. There's no way those cats are being cared for,” The viewer said.

12 News tried contacting the residents but did not get a response.

Doyle hopes the issue is resolved soon and the cat problem calms down.

"For the neighbors, I can understand their concern if there's barking and of course you know like animal droppings that you know go outside the yard. And the dogs are not kept like they should be, I can understand that because of this type of neighborhood," Doyle said.

The Orange Fire Department’s animal control unit is investigating the complaint at this time.

According to the fire department, there is no city ordinance that limits the number of animals one can own.

