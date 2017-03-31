Compelling audio of emergency calls prior to deadly church bus crash released

REAL COUNTY, Texas - Compelling audio from a witness describing a reckless driver in a white pickup truck just before a crash involving a church bus that killed 13 people has been released.

"He's all over the road. Somebody needs to stop this guy," witness Jody Kulcher said in a call to the Real County Sheriff’s Office. “I’m following this guy. He's all over the road. Somebody needs to stop this guy. I already called Uvalde. I’m headed toward Concan right now.”

He described a white Dodge truck driving recklessly. He also said he thought the driver was going around 80 miles an hour.

Investigators have not released many details in the crash aside from names of those involved. The National Transportation Safety Board was scheduled to speak to media Friday around 5 p.m.

RAW AUDIO BELOW:

