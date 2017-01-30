Community collects aluminum can tabs, prays for Southeast Texas girl

BEAUMONT - A week ago a Bridge City girl was life flighted to Texas Children's Hospital in Houston and now her community is supporting her parents as they stay by her side.

Last Tuesday little Raylee Hammett, 1, was admitted into Texas Children's after coming down with a sickness that had doctors listing her condition from hour to hour.

"Nobody wants to leave of course and mom and dad have been there the whole entire time," said Raylee's great aunt Charlene Warren.

Warren says a bacteria associated with pneumonia, that rarely jumps into a patient's lungs Instead attacked the blood stream of the one and half year old girl.

A week later the Texas Children's staff is more optimistic listing Raylee from day to day as they treat her condition.

"It's pretty overwhelming to know that such a young child can have such a big impact on such a small community but when this community comes together they come together full force," Warren said.

A simple picture of a smile and a prayer request for the Hammett family led the community to begin collecting aluminum can tabs for the Ronald McDonald house in Houston where Raylee's parents have been staying for a week.

Jennifer McConnell, whose daughter belongs to girl scout troop 3262, heard about the collection.

"Every day they collect tabs and every day they are helping make a difference in somebody's life. That's what I want to learn every day try to help somebody else," McConnell said.

This morning, the girls dropped off seven gallons of tabs for Raylee.

"So we decided you know help children help the families of the children with it being a girl scout organization we'd start donating them to the Ronald McDonald House," McConnell said.

The question now becomes how can the Golden Triangle impact the Hammett family, or any family in need?

One gallon of tabs is worth roughly 35 cents. It takes 70 gallons of tabs collected to cover one night or a $25 stay inside the Ronald McDonald House.

We will be collecting tabs right at 12News for the next couple of weeks.

You can drop your tabs into a box at the front desk of 12News and we will make sure the family receives your donations.

(© 2017 KBMT)