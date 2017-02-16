Colmesneil HS student killed in Colorado ski accident will be remembered at prayer vigil

Alicyn Mitcham, 17, died after a skiing accident in Colorado.

COLMESNIEL - Students and staff at Colmesneil High School will be remembering their homecoming queen who was killed in a skiing accident in Colorado on Wednesday.

Colmesneil senior Alicyn Mitcham, 17, of Colmesneil, will be remembered Friday morning during a prayer vigil at the school's library.

Mitcham crashed into a tree while on a run called Forget-Me-Not in the Parsenn Bowl at Winter Park Resort in Winter Park, CO.

She was taken by the ski patrol to an emergency room at the base of the resort, but efforts to revive her were unsuccessful.

Mitcham, who was an active member of the Future Farmers of America, showed the grand champion pig at the Tyler County Fair last year and played catcher on the high school softball team.

She was named a "Lady in Waiting" as a representative of her school and will be honored at the Dogwood Festival Pageant on April 1.

An autopsy was planned for Thursday by the Grand County coroner's office which said Mitcham was not wearing a helmet.

Mitcham's death is the second skier death in Colorado in less than a week.

A 26-year-old skier died after falling on an expert run at Breckenridge Ski Resort Friday.

The Summit County coroner's office said he suffered severe head trauma even though he was wearing a helmet.

-- With reports from the Associated Press

