Collins intoxication manslaughter sentencing begins after nearly 2-hour delay

Travis Collins in an Orange courtroom as sentencing begins 7/25/2017 (Photo: J. Masse)

ORANGE - A man who pleaded guilty to two counts of intoxication manslaughter waited along with dozens of others as an unexpected delay cause testimony in the punishment phase to be pushed back by around 90 minutes. A bailiff said the defense attorney had car problems and was running late.

Prosecutors began opening statements around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday as Travis Collins, the defendant, listened along with the victim’s family members who filled the benches of the 128th District Courtroom. First Assistant Attorney Phillip Smith told the jury they will hear from witnesses who saw the accident first-hand. He said they will hear from the person who called 911 and described the accident scene. He said the state will present surveillance video from a nearby store that shows images of the accident.

A jury of five women and seven men will hear testimony this week and decide his punishment for driving while intoxicated and killing a couple on a motorcycle. Police say on May 24, 2015, Collins was drunk and speeding on Park Avenue in Orange. His truck went airborne and landed on the motorcycle, killing Riley Portie, 52, and his wife Emily Portie, 50, just days before their son was to graduate from high school.

Collins faces up to 20 years in prison for each charge.

