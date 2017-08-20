Codeine, other drugs found during traffic stop on I-10

JEFFERSON COUNTY - More than a dozen bottles of suspected Codeine and other drugs were found during a traffic stop on Interstate 10 Saturday afternoon.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says a Chrysler was stopped for speeding on I-10 eastbound near mile marker 847 just after 12:30 p.m.

The deputy noticed the smell of marijuana in the car which prompted a probable cause search.

Deputies found 18 bottles of suspected Codeine in the trunk and trunk lining, a small bag of what appeared to be Marijuana, a pill believed to be Ecstacy and another pill suspected to be Hydrocodone.

All three people in the car were arrested and booked into the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

The driver, Darius Gowdy aka (Darrian Givins) was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance (Codeine), Possession of Marijuana, Fail to Identify Fugitive from Justice, and on a Felony warrant out of Mississippi for Burglary.

Megan Spann was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance (Codeine) and Possession of Marijuana.

Keshante Patton was arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance (Ecstacy) and Possession of Controlled Substance (Hydrocodone).

