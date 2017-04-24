Coast Guard searching for missing Royal Caribbean crew member southeast of Galveston

The Coast Guard is searching for a missing cruise ship crew member who apparently fell into the Gulf of Mexico about 170 miles southeast of Galveston.

According to a press release, the Coast Guard was notified at 4:30 a.m. Monday that a 39-year-old Filipino crew member aboard the cruise ship Liberty of the Seas was missing and was last seen at 1:30 a.m., Monday, on the ship’s closed-circuit television.

An HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane and an 87-foot patrol boat from Galveston are both actively searching for the person.

