Coast Guard searches for missing swimmer off Matagorda Beach

System.Object

MATAGORDA BEACH - The Coast Guard is searching for a swimmer who went missing Saturday afternoon off Matagorda Beach a quarter mile east of the Colorado River.



Missing is a 24-year-old man, last seen wearing a white shirt and white shorts.



At 4:10 p.m., the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department called Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders to report the missing man and his friend were swimming when the man was not able to make it back to the beach and his friend lost sight of him.



Watchstanders launched an Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew, an Air Station Corpus Christi HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew and a Station Freeport 45-foot response boat crew to search.



If anyone has any information or has seen this man, please contact Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders at (281) 464-4851

© 2017 KBMT-TV