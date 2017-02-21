Coast Guard rescues two men aboard disabled vessel

NEW ORLEANS -

The Coast Guard rescued two men aboard a disabled vessel near Lafitte, Louisiana, Monday.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders were notified at 5:45 p.m. of an overdue 17-foot vessel with two men aboard. They were last seen near Crown Point, Louisiana, at 1:00 p.m. Sunday.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders launched a Coast Guard Air Station MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew at 6:09 p.m. and a Coast Guard Station New Orleans 24-foot Response Boat-Small boatcrew at 6:12 p.m. to search for the men.

At approximately 8:15 p.m. the aircrew spotted the vessel with both survivors aboard and directed the Coast Guard boatcrew to their location.

The Coast Guard Station New Orleans boatcrew is currently towing the disabled vessel to Jones Point Marina.

Both men were reported in good condition.