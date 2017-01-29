Coast Guard rescues man, 3 children from sinking boat off Galveston

GALVESTON - HOUSTON — A Coast Guard boat crew rescued a man and his three children Sunday morning, after their boat began to sink in the Galveston Fairway Anchorage, 10 miles southeast of the Galveston jetties.

The man called 911 at 1:50 a.m., who patched him into the Coast Guard. He reported to Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders that he was fishing when his boat became disabled and it was sinking with he and his three children aboard. The names are not yet known, but the ages of the man's children were reported as 22, 15 and 14 years old.

The watchstanders immediately dispatched an Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew and Station Galveston boat crew, who arrived on scene at the same time, about an hour after the initial call. The rescue boat crew recovered the four individuals and determined the boat could be safely towed to shore.

