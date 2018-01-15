Closures and delays

BEAUMONT - A spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Schools Monday said the threat of bad weather has prompted the district to close all campuses on Tuesday. The district is the first in the 12News viewing area to announce a change of schedule due to the possibility of winter weather.
12News will post any school closures or school changes on this page as district officials release information.
