A spokesperson for the Hamshire-Fannett Independent School District has confirmed to 12News that all students are safe and classes at the middle school have resumed normal schedule following an incident with what appears to be a, “fake device” found on the middle school campus.

A statement issued by Superintendent Jon Burris says, “All potential threats were removed quickly from the campus with the assistance of law enforcement.”

Superintendent Burris said students are safe and school is functioning normally.

No further information was released to 12News.

