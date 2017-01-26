City of Port Arthur owed $2M by delinquent water customers

PORT ARTHUR - About 4,000 water customers in the city of Port Arthur haven't paid their water bill according to the city.
The delinquent accounts are defined as those owing $75 or more past due or three months past due according to the City of Port Arthur.
The city is currently owed almost $2 million because of the delinquent accounts and turn-off notices will be delivered to delinquent accounts beginning in May.
Watch 12News at 10 for a special report on how the city plans to work with customers to keep the water running.
(© 2017 KBMT)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs