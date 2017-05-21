City of Beaumont hiring lifeguards for upcoming pool season

BEAUMONT - The City of Beaumont is recruiting lifeguards for the summer. According to the city recreation manager, they currently only have enough lifeguards to adequately cover one pool.

"I don't know why we run into that problem every year,” City Recreation manager Stacey Lewis said.

“I think you know surrounding cities, Nederland, Port Arthur, etc., everyone runs into the same problem. This year we're having a little better system than we had in the past but we would just like to adequately man both pools," Lewis said.

Locals like Katrina Kelly understand there is always a need for a set of eyes on the pool and patrons.

"A lot of kids want to go and play in the pool with their friends, and a lot of horseplay happens that necessarily isn't their fault so I think it's really important someone's watching and making sure it's okay and safe," Kelly said.

It's an enticing opportunity for this Lamar University music education major.

"I haven't had a ton of experience lifeguarding, but I'd totally be interested in it," Lewis said.

