Church hosts 80th annual Easter Rodeo

AMES - The Easter Rodeo, put on by Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church in Ames, can now boast hosting the Sunday fun for eighty years in a row.

“Over the years it’s just grew and grew,” said rodeo president, Aubrey Semien. “And it’s almost like a family reunion out here if you look at it. A lot of the people come from year to year to meet their family here on Easter Sunday.”

The event used as fundraiser for graduating seniors from the church, is a weekend long event that brings together cowboys of the past and present. Like Harold Cash, who was inducted into the National Multicultural Western Heritage Hall of Fame, and was honored at the event.

“Okmulgee Oklahoma, and Liberty Texas is the two that the old timers come through and reminisce about things we used to do and it so happened today we got honored so it was good privilege,” said Cash.

For Hall of Famer, Floyd Frank, who helped build the area 80 years ago, he likes seeing how the rodeo grown over time.

“All the boys that I’ve trained, and their kids, are doing the same thing right now,” said Frank.

