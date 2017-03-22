Chipotle in Beaumont prepares for grand opening Thursday

BEAUMONT - Chipotle fans in Southeast Texans may rejoice! Thursday is the grand opening of the well known Mexican grill chain.

Its set to open at 10:45 a.m. at the corner of Dowlen Road and Folsom Drive.

On Wednesday, many people got an invitation only to a pre-opening event where they received a free meal.

"This is my go to place." said Ely Lagazo. The 31-year-old told 12News he lives minutes away and the new location is convenient for him.

For Rachel Holmes and Lauren Benard, it was their first time trying Chipotle. The two went all out with burritos and chips.

"When they finally had it in Beaumont, I was like I finally get to try this big thing that everyone talks about!" said Holmes.

Another Chipotle is located in Port Arthur.

