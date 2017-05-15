A spokesperson for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed to 12News that deputies are investigating the shooting of a child at an elementary school in Moss Bluff .

Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Kim Myers said the investigation is in the preliminary stages. A student, 7, was accidentally shot in his classroom. Myers said the incident was isolated to the single classroom and no other children are in danger.

As of 9 a.m., no other information has been released by officials.

The student who was shot was taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

© 2017 KBMT-TV