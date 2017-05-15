KBMT
Child shot at Moss Bluff Elementary School

KBMT 9:36 AM. CDT May 15, 2017

A spokesperson for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed to 12News that deputies are investigating the shooting of a child at an elementary school in Moss Bluff .

Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Kim Myers said the investigation is in the preliminary stages.  A student, 7, was accidentally shot in his classroom.  Myers said the incident was isolated to the single classroom and no other children are in danger.

As of 9 a.m., no other information has been released by officials.

The student who was shot was taken to the hospital. 

This is a developing story.  Check back for updates.

 

