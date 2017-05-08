Charges pending after Methamphetamine found at Pinehurst residence

PINEHURST - Pinehurst officers were investigating suspicious activity in the 1200 block of 28th street when they found Methamphetamine at approximately 10:48 Monday morning.

A similar incident occurred on May 1st in which a 41-year-old Orange resident was arrested for possession of an illegal substance according to Pinehurst Police Chief Fred R. Hanauer III.

The investigation ongoing and charges are pending. West Orange Police assisted in the investigation.

Hanauer stated that the four recent incidences involving methamphetamine have involved suspects that do not reside in Pinehurst and the cases have been made as a result of criminal interdiction efforts by officers.

The case is related to ongoing illegal drug distribution cases being investigated by the Orange County Precinct 2 Constable David Cagle and the Pinehurst Police Department according to Hanauer.

The joint operation is an example of local agencies working together to help achieve common goals in combating the distribution of illegal drugs in the area.

