Chambers County issues voluntary evacuation

CHAMBERS COUNTY - Chambers County Judge Jimmy Sylvia has issued a VOLUNTARY evacuation for:

-Smith Point

-Cedar Point

-RV Parks and sites

-Unanchored mobile homes

-Low lying areas known to flood

All of the residents of these locations should consider evacuating to higher ground or inland into areas of the State which are not forecast to be impacted by the flood waters or high wind from Hurricane Harvey.

