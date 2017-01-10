Chambers County deputies seeking suspect after Bald Eagle dies following shotgun blast

ANAHUAC - The Chambers County Sheriff's Office is looking for the person responsible for shooting a Bald Eagle that later died in the Anahuac area.

The eagle has died according to Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne.

The Bald Eagle was shot at close range with a shotgun blowing the bird's upper beak completely off according to Hawthorne.

The bird was also blinded in the shooting according to a release from the Chambers County Sheriff's Office.

Chambers County deputies and Texas Game Wardens gently captured the bird and Chambers County Deputy Hector Gonzales drove the Bald Eagle to the Wildlife Center of Texas where the bird was examined and treated by veterinarian bird experts according to the release.

Bald Eagles are federally protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and the Eagle Protection Act according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife website.

Under the Eagle Protection Act civil penalties could be a maximum fine of $5,000 or one year imprisonment with $10,000 or not more than two years in prison for a second conviction according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife website.

Felony convictions under the Eagle Protection Act carry a maximum fine of $250,000 or two years of imprisonment according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife website.

Penalties under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act include a maximum of two years imprisonment and $250,000 fine for a felony conviction and six months imprisonment or $5,000 fine for a misdemenor conviction according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife website.

If the violator is an organization the fines are double under either act.

Chambers County Crime Stoppers as well as Texas Wildlife Crime Stoppers' Operation Game Thief are each offering $1000 rewards for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the shooting.

If you have information about the shooting contact the Chambers County Crime Stoppers at 844-860-8477 or operation Game Thief at 800-792-4263.

(© 2017 KBMT)