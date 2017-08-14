KBMT
Trash can fire spreads to south Beaumont home

KBMT 8:21 AM. CDT August 14, 2017

BEAUMONT - An investigator with Beaumont Fire-Rescue says a house fire appears to have originated in a trash can in front of the house.

The fire was reported around 6:30 a.m. Monday in the 5000 block of Maddox Street. This is near Lamar University.  There was heavy smoke coming from the one story wood-framed house when firefighters arrived. 

Beaumont Fire Captain Jimmy Blanchard said the fire, “…originated from a trash can at the front of the structure near a wall.”  He said a fire investigator examined the scene and determined that the cause was accidental.

No injuries were reported.

