House fire on Maddox Street in Beaumont 8/14/2017 (Photo: D. Chillow)

BEAUMONT - An investigator with Beaumont Fire-Rescue says a house fire appears to have originated in a trash can in front of the house.

The fire was reported around 6:30 a.m. Monday in the 5000 block of Maddox Street. This is near Lamar University. There was heavy smoke coming from the one story wood-framed house when firefighters arrived.

Beaumont Fire Captain Jimmy Blanchard said the fire, “…originated from a trash can at the front of the structure near a wall.” He said a fire investigator examined the scene and determined that the cause was accidental.

No injuries were reported.

