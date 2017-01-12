Carlito's to reopen Saturday following overnight fire

The Carlito’s mexican restaurant will reopen its doors to the public Saturday after a fire forced the business to temporarily shut down.

The fire happened shortly after midnight last night and damaged the outside wall near the electrical panel. A Beaumont fire spokesperson said investigators believe a cigarette caused the fire. Officials said they do not know who was smoking outside.





One customer said he saw the flames from his friend’s house.

“We look out of the window and we see Carlito’s on fire so we all run outside and we look outside and we see some flames,” said Jevonte Powell.

Carlito’s workers quickly went into survival mode and started repairing the damages but customers were still disappointed when they were turned away.





"What are the odds, you know I drove an hour and a half and was like I want to go to Carlito’s and it was closed," said Ashlynn Ivy.

Customers said they are excited to eat at the restaurant again once it opens up.

"It's the food I think, it's the patachous that I love so much basically potatoes with chicken and cheese all over it,” said Ivy.

The restaurant manager said he appreciates the customer’s concerns and well wishes for the restaurant.









