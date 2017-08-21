Car smashes into south Beaumont bedroom

Car vs Apartment in Beaumont 8/21/2017 (Photo: D. Chillow)

BEAUMONT - A Beaumont man says he was taking a nap in his apartment when a car smashed through his bedroom wall Monday morning.

It happened around 10 a.m. in the 100 block of East Virginia Street in south Beaumont. An officer told 12News the driver hit the gas instead of the break and his car hit the apartment building. A 71-year-old man who was in his apartment received non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

There were three people including the driver in the car. None of them were injured and they refused medical assistance.

© 2017 KBMT-TV